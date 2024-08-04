iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 211.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $35,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.