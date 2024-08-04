iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 291.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 984,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.