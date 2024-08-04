iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

