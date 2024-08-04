iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.81

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $22.81. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 412,149 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

