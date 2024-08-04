Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.00. 2,714,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.