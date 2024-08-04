Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 62,228 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,228 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares during the period.

NYSE:UBS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 3,024,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,458. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

