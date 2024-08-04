Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Robert W. Baird

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $171,943,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

