Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,167 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.