JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

