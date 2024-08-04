JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after buying an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

