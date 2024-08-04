Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Down 3.5%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Jumbo Stock Down 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.
Jumbo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.9801 per share. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.
Jumbo Company Profile
Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.