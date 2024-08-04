Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

