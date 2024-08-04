Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.12. 3,542,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

