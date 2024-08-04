Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.68. 27,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

