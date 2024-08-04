Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shopify Trading Down 6.4 %

Shopify stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of -320.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

