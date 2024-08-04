Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $650,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

COR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. 3,292,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

