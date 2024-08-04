Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $40.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. NMI has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $32,270,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $22,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,006,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth approximately $12,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

