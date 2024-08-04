Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$125.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Key Tronic Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

