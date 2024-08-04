Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,539. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

