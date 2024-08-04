Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 16,340,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,899,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
