Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.62 EPS.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 4,591,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

