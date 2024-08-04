Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.90. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 250,192 shares.

Kingfisher Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

