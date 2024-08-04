Lakeside Holding Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LSH) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 7th

Lakeside’s (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Lakeside had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Lakeside’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lakeside Price Performance
Shares of Lakeside stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Lakeside has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.37.
About Lakeside
