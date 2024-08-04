Lakeside Holding Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LSH) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 7th

Lakeside’s (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Lakeside had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Lakeside’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lakeside Price Performance

Shares of Lakeside stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Lakeside has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.37.

Get Lakeside alerts:

About Lakeside

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lakeside Holding Limited is an integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market. The company primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions. Lakeside Holding Limited is based in Itasca, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.