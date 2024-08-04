Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 10,138 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 4.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.42% of AvalonBay Communities worth $109,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

