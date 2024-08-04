Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 13,878 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,709. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.