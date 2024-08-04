Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 80,070 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,070 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $62,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,947. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

