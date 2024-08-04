Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.0 %

LEG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

