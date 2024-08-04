Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

