Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.