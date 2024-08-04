Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,601,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,624. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.
Insider Transactions at Life Time Group
In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
