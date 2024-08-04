Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Lightspeed Commerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

