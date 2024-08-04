Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-15.600 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $477.25.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $454.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

