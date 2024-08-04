Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

LYV opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

