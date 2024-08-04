LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

