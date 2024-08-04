MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

