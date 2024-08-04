MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.32 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $105.32 million and $23.07 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,764,057 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

