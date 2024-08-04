Manta Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.73 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $20.73 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.75941329 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $20,308,445.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

