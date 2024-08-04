Mantle Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $139.35 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.6466106 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $123,492,541.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

