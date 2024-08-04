Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,034. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

