Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Marcus Stock Performance
MCS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 580,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
