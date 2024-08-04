Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 580,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

