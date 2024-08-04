Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.230-9.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $241.90. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.