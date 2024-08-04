Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $29,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after buying an additional 319,029 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,627. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

