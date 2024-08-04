MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.55 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

MasTec Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

