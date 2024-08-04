MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.