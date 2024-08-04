Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Match Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

