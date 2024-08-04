Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

