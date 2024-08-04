MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $349.25

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.25 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 356.75 ($4.59). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.50), with a volume of 7,675 shares.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 14.38.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.