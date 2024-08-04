McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.38. The stock had a trading volume of 881,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,040. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

