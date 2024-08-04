MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MediciNova stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

