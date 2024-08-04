Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 2.1 %

Medpace stock opened at $377.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.08. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.