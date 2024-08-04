Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 335.30%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 194.48 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.77 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.50

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech



Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sphere 3D



Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

